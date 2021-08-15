Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WPM opened at GBX 3,200 ($41.81) on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,245.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of £14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.74.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

