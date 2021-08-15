Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 30th

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.98. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.