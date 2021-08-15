FUD.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $286.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $215,530.83 and approximately $286.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00019866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00867946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043780 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

