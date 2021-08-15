Growth DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $12.17 or 0.00026496 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $3,353.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00867946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043780 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,217 coins and its circulating supply is 445,877 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

