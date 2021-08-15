-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

