Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings of $3.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.22 and the highest is $3.41. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.29.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $436.99 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $442.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.54.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

