Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of RBNC opened at $29.91 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $493.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

