Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.67. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 28,402 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $1,816,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,030 shares of company stock worth $63,184,972 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,658,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 337.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

