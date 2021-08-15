Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Vectrus stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $555.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vectrus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vectrus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

