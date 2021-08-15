Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3,187.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,804 shares of company stock worth $1,660,383 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $304.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.43. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $305.65.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

