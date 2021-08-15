Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

