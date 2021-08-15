Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.