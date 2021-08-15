Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.89.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

