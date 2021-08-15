State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $491.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

