4,170 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.