Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $329,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.