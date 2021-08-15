Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after buying an additional 840,158 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,957,000 after buying an additional 659,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 654,769 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,061,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85,068.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

WWE opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

