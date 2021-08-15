Versor Investments LP Takes $337,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.