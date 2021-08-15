OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.13.

OGE Energy stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $85,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,581,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,509,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

