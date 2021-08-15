Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $448.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

