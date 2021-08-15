Zacks Investment Research Lowers MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

NYSE MNSO opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

