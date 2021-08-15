Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

