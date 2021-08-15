Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $343,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

