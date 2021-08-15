The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE GS opened at $410.78 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

