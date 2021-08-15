Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Koppers stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Koppers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Koppers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Koppers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.