Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

