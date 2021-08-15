Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,479 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 255,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 448,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.