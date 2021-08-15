DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCP. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 3.60. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in DCP Midstream by 368.0% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in DCP Midstream by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

