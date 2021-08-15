Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $59.00 at Robert W. Baird

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $57.98.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,314 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

