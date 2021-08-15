Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $25,293.72 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,754,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

