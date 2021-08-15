Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Acquires $40,484.00 in Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sientra stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,365,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

