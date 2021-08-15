The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $326.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

