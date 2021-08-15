Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.30. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.