MAI Capital Management Makes New $211,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

