MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 10,710 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 12.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

