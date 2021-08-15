CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $109.77 on Thursday. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.