Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 144.50 ($1.89). Approximately 23,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOWN shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £73.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.23.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

