CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,809,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 46.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in CAE by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after buying an additional 56,040 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

