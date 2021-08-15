Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Buys $21,870.00 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Earl L. Shipp purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $21,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $976.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 102,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

