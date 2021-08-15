Analysts Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Target Price at $27.67

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several brokerages have commented on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.