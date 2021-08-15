EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $156.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGP opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.74. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

