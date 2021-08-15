ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells $10,460.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $10,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Brett Just sold 1,957 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $17,613.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $10,690.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $19,858.15.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

Shares of WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,465,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.