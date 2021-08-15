Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETTYF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.