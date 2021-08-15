First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 303.7% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 125,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 179.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 43,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.