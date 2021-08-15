Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

PFLT stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

