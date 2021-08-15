Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.43.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 157.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

