Head-To-Head Review: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Carriage Services alerts:

70.2% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carriage Services and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 1 0 2 0 2.33 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Carriage Services presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $165.65, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 5.75% 19.26% 4.02% Match Group 22.06% -59.21% 17.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $329.45 million 2.10 $16.09 million $1.86 20.90 Match Group $2.39 billion 15.77 $128.56 million $2.00 68.13

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carriage Services. Carriage Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats Carriage Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery segment includes interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.