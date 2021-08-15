1,236 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.77.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

