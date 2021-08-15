Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after acquiring an additional 997,165 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after acquiring an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 716,679 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $89.78 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.81.

