Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 125 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 153,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 296,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

